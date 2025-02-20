クォートセクション
通貨 / LANDP
LANDP: Gladstone Land Corporation - 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemab

19.74 USD 0.30 (1.50%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LANDPの今日の為替レートは、-1.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.71の安値と20.20の高値で取引されました。

Gladstone Land Corporation - 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemabダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
19.71 20.20
1年のレンジ
18.21 22.45
以前の終値
20.04
始値
20.04
買値
19.74
買値
20.04
安値
19.71
高値
20.20
出来高
86
1日の変化
-1.50%
1ヶ月の変化
2.49%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.61%
1年の変化
-9.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K