通貨 / LANDP
LANDP: Gladstone Land Corporation - 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemab
19.74 USD 0.30 (1.50%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LANDPの今日の為替レートは、-1.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.71の安値と20.20の高値で取引されました。
Gladstone Land Corporation - 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemabダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
19.71 20.20
1年のレンジ
18.21 22.45
- 以前の終値
- 20.04
- 始値
- 20.04
- 買値
- 19.74
- 買値
- 20.04
- 安値
- 19.71
- 高値
- 20.20
- 出来高
- 86
- 1日の変化
- -1.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.49%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.61%
- 1年の変化
- -9.45%
