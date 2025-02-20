QuotesSections
LANDP: Gladstone Land Corporation - 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemab

20.04 USD 0.05 (0.25%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LANDP exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.00 and at a high of 20.18.

Follow Gladstone Land Corporation - 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemab dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
20.00 20.18
Year Range
18.21 22.45
Previous Close
20.09
Open
20.10
Bid
20.04
Ask
20.34
Low
20.00
High
20.18
Volume
72
Daily Change
-0.25%
Month Change
4.05%
6 Months Change
-1.13%
Year Change
-8.07%
