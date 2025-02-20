通貨 / LANDO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
LANDO: Gladstone Land Corporation - 6.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemab
19.87 USD 0.15 (0.75%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LANDOの今日の為替レートは、-0.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.85の安値と20.21の高値で取引されました。
Gladstone Land Corporation - 6.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemabダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LANDO News
- 3 REITs To Buy The Dip In
- Gladstone Land Preferreds: Additional Catalysts In The Declining Rates Environment (LANDO)
- Important Warning To REIT Investors
- Gladstone Land Corporation: Severely Mispriced Farmland REIT (NASDAQ:LAND)
- Credit Rating For The Unrated REITs (Part 11): Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)
- Gladstone Land: I'm Not Comfortable Investing In This Farmland REIT
- Gladstone Land: Should You Buy U.S. Farmland As Dividend Coverage Dips? (NASDAQ:LAND)
- Buy The Dip: 6%-Yielding Inflation Hedges Getting Way Too Cheap
- 8-11% Yields For Stress-Free Retirement Dividend Income
- Baby Bonds, Preferreds, And Helping Investors Afford Retirement
- How I Would Retire On A $1 Million REIT Portfolio
- Gladstone Land: Unpacking A Farmland REIT Business Model
- Gladstone Land: You Shouldn't Get 7.5% Yield On Preferreds, Yet Here We Are (LAND)
- Why I Don't Invest In REIT ETFs
- Bad Vibes, Positive Results
- Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
19.85 20.21
1年のレンジ
18.50 22.89
- 以前の終値
- 20.02
- 始値
- 20.05
- 買値
- 19.87
- 買値
- 20.17
- 安値
- 19.85
- 高値
- 20.21
- 出来高
- 25
- 1日の変化
- -0.75%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.79%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.88%
- 1年の変化
- -12.66%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K