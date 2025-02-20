クォートセクション
通貨 / LANDO
LANDO: Gladstone Land Corporation - 6.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemab

19.87 USD 0.15 (0.75%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LANDOの今日の為替レートは、-0.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.85の安値と20.21の高値で取引されました。

Gladstone Land Corporation - 6.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemabダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
19.85 20.21
1年のレンジ
18.50 22.89
以前の終値
20.02
始値
20.05
買値
19.87
買値
20.17
安値
19.85
高値
20.21
出来高
25
1日の変化
-0.75%
1ヶ月の変化
2.79%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.88%
1年の変化
-12.66%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K