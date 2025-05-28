クォートセクション
通貨 / IHRT
IHRT: iHeartMedia Inc - Class A

3.09 USD 0.22 (7.67%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IHRTの今日の為替レートは、7.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.90の安値と3.11の高値で取引されました。

iHeartMedia Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
2.90 3.11
1年のレンジ
0.95 3.33
以前の終値
2.87
始値
2.90
買値
3.09
買値
3.39
安値
2.90
高値
3.11
出来高
1.748 K
1日の変化
7.67%
1ヶ月の変化
45.75%
6ヶ月の変化
90.74%
1年の変化
68.85%
