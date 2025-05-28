QuotazioniSezioni
IHRT: iHeartMedia Inc - Class A

3.03 USD 0.06 (1.94%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IHRT ha avuto una variazione del -1.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.00 e ad un massimo di 3.17.

Segui le dinamiche di iHeartMedia Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.00 3.17
Intervallo Annuale
0.95 3.33
Chiusura Precedente
3.09
Apertura
3.10
Bid
3.03
Ask
3.33
Minimo
3.00
Massimo
3.17
Volume
1.509 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.94%
Variazione Mensile
42.92%
Variazione Semestrale
87.04%
Variazione Annuale
65.57%
