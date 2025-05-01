通貨 / HRZN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
HRZN: Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
6.71 USD 0.08 (1.21%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HRZNの今日の為替レートは、1.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.59の安値と6.73の高値で取引されました。
Horizon Technology Finance Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HRZN News
- Horizon Technology Finance: Investment Income, Dividend Coverage, And NAV Are Dipping
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- TriplePoint Venture Growth: Not Worth The Risk Right Now (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:TPVG)
- Blackstone Secured Lending: Mediocre Earnings, Here's Our 'Soft' Hedge Move (NYSE:BXSL)
- Horizon Technology Finance Q2 2025 slides reveal $165M equity boost from Monroe merger
- Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Horizon Finance earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Monroe Capital and Horizon Technology Finance to merge in strategic deal
- TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Monthly Pay Dividends, From 83 Equities, 80 Funds, And 28 Ideal 'Safer' Dogs For August
- Horizon Technology Finance names Danny Hurwitz as managing director
- BDC Dividend Cut Storm Likely Ahead
- 31 June Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Hercules Capital Stock: Further Potential Economic Weakening Keeps Me At Bay (NYSE:HTGC)
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of June 16, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Horizon Technology Finance names Paul Seitz as new CIO
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 15% Dividend Yields - Two Harbors Inv (NYSE:TWO), Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)
- Trinity Capital: The 14% Yield Looks Sustainable (NASDAQ:TRIN)
- Warning To All BDC Investors
- Horizon Finance earnings missed by $0.85, revenue topped estimates
- TriplePoint Venture Growth: 18% Dividend Yield Is A Red Flag (Downgrade) (NYSE:TPVG)
- Horizon Technology Finance announces leadership transition
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 10% Dividend Yields - AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)
- Amgen quarterly profit tops Wall Street view, sales up 11%
1日のレンジ
6.59 6.73
1年のレンジ
6.56 10.70
- 以前の終値
- 6.63
- 始値
- 6.66
- 買値
- 6.71
- 買値
- 7.01
- 安値
- 6.59
- 高値
- 6.73
- 出来高
- 933
- 1日の変化
- 1.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -28.77%
- 1年の変化
- -37.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K