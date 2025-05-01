Valute / HRZN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HRZN: Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
6.66 USD 0.05 (0.75%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HRZN ha avuto una variazione del -0.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.60 e ad un massimo di 6.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HRZN News
- Horizon Technology Finance: Investment Income, Dividend Coverage, And NAV Are Dipping
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- TriplePoint Venture Growth: Not Worth The Risk Right Now (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:TPVG)
- Blackstone Secured Lending: Mediocre Earnings, Here's Our 'Soft' Hedge Move (NYSE:BXSL)
- Horizon Technology Finance Q2 2025 slides reveal $165M equity boost from Monroe merger
- Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Horizon Finance earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Monroe Capital and Horizon Technology Finance to merge in strategic deal
- TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Monthly Pay Dividends, From 83 Equities, 80 Funds, And 28 Ideal 'Safer' Dogs For August
- Horizon Technology Finance names Danny Hurwitz as managing director
- BDC Dividend Cut Storm Likely Ahead
- 31 June Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Hercules Capital Stock: Further Potential Economic Weakening Keeps Me At Bay (NYSE:HTGC)
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of June 16, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Horizon Technology Finance names Paul Seitz as new CIO
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 15% Dividend Yields - Two Harbors Inv (NYSE:TWO), Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)
- Trinity Capital: The 14% Yield Looks Sustainable (NASDAQ:TRIN)
- Warning To All BDC Investors
- Horizon Finance earnings missed by $0.85, revenue topped estimates
- TriplePoint Venture Growth: 18% Dividend Yield Is A Red Flag (Downgrade) (NYSE:TPVG)
- Horizon Technology Finance announces leadership transition
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 10% Dividend Yields - AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)
- Amgen quarterly profit tops Wall Street view, sales up 11%
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.60 6.75
Intervallo Annuale
6.56 10.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.71
- Apertura
- 6.75
- Bid
- 6.66
- Ask
- 6.96
- Minimo
- 6.60
- Massimo
- 6.75
- Volume
- 918
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.75%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.34%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -29.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- -37.52%
21 settembre, domenica