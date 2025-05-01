QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HRZN
Tornare a Azioni

HRZN: Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

6.66 USD 0.05 (0.75%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HRZN ha avuto una variazione del -0.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.60 e ad un massimo di 6.75.

Segui le dinamiche di Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HRZN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.60 6.75
Intervallo Annuale
6.56 10.70
Chiusura Precedente
6.71
Apertura
6.75
Bid
6.66
Ask
6.96
Minimo
6.60
Massimo
6.75
Volume
918
Variazione giornaliera
-0.75%
Variazione Mensile
-3.34%
Variazione Semestrale
-29.30%
Variazione Annuale
-37.52%
21 settembre, domenica