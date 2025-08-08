通貨 / GTN
GTN: Gray Television Inc
5.52 USD 0.02 (0.36%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GTNの今日の為替レートは、-0.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.39の安値と5.62の高値で取引されました。
Gray Television Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GTN News
1日のレンジ
5.39 5.62
1年のレンジ
2.91 6.30
- 以前の終値
- 5.54
- 始値
- 5.56
- 買値
- 5.52
- 買値
- 5.82
- 安値
- 5.39
- 高値
- 5.62
- 出来高
- 1.256 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.36%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -9.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 27.78%
- 1年の変化
- 3.18%
