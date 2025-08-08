クォートセクション
通貨 / GTN
GTN: Gray Television Inc

5.52 USD 0.02 (0.36%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GTNの今日の為替レートは、-0.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.39の安値と5.62の高値で取引されました。

Gray Television Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
5.39 5.62
1年のレンジ
2.91 6.30
以前の終値
5.54
始値
5.56
買値
5.52
買値
5.82
安値
5.39
高値
5.62
出来高
1.256 K
1日の変化
-0.36%
1ヶ月の変化
-9.51%
6ヶ月の変化
27.78%
1年の変化
3.18%
