GTN: Gray Television Inc
5.52 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GTN ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.42 e ad un massimo di 5.60.
Segui le dinamiche di Gray Television Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.42 5.60
Intervallo Annuale
2.91 6.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.52
- Apertura
- 5.55
- Bid
- 5.52
- Ask
- 5.82
- Minimo
- 5.42
- Massimo
- 5.60
- Volume
- 923
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.18%
20 settembre, sabato