GTN: Gray Television Inc

5.52 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GTN ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.42 e ad un massimo di 5.60.

Segui le dinamiche di Gray Television Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.42 5.60
Intervallo Annuale
2.91 6.30
Chiusura Precedente
5.52
Apertura
5.55
Bid
5.52
Ask
5.82
Minimo
5.42
Massimo
5.60
Volume
923
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
-9.51%
Variazione Semestrale
27.78%
Variazione Annuale
3.18%
20 settembre, sabato