KurseKategorien
Währungen / GTN
Zurück zum Aktien

GTN: Gray Television Inc

5.53 USD 0.01 (0.18%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GTN hat sich für heute um 0.18% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.53 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.56 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Gray Television Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GTN News

Tagesspanne
5.53 5.56
Jahresspanne
2.91 6.30
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
5.52
Eröffnung
5.55
Bid
5.53
Ask
5.83
Tief
5.53
Hoch
5.56
Volumen
5
Tagesänderung
0.18%
Monatsänderung
-9.34%
6-Monatsänderung
28.01%
Jahresänderung
3.36%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K