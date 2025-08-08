Währungen / GTN
GTN: Gray Television Inc
5.53 USD 0.01 (0.18%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GTN hat sich für heute um 0.18% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.53 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.56 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Gray Television Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
5.53 5.56
Jahresspanne
2.91 6.30
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.52
- Eröffnung
- 5.55
- Bid
- 5.53
- Ask
- 5.83
- Tief
- 5.53
- Hoch
- 5.56
- Volumen
- 5
- Tagesänderung
- 0.18%
- Monatsänderung
- -9.34%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 28.01%
- Jahresänderung
- 3.36%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K