货币 / GTN
GTN: Gray Television Inc
5.59 USD 0.02 (0.36%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GTN汇率已更改0.36%。当日，交易品种以低点5.51和高点5.65进行交易。
关注Gray Television Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
5.51 5.65
年范围
2.91 6.30
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.57
- 开盘价
- 5.59
- 卖价
- 5.59
- 买价
- 5.89
- 最低价
- 5.51
- 最高价
- 5.65
- 交易量
- 1.244 K
- 日变化
- 0.36%
- 月变化
- -8.36%
- 6个月变化
- 29.40%
- 年变化
- 4.49%
