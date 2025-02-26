クォートセクション
通貨 / GERN
株に戻る

GERN: Geron Corporation

1.32 USD 0.05 (3.94%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GERNの今日の為替レートは、3.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.29の安値と1.34の高値で取引されました。

Geron Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GERN News

1日のレンジ
1.29 1.34
1年のレンジ
1.09 4.55
以前の終値
1.27
始値
1.30
買値
1.32
買値
1.62
安値
1.29
高値
1.34
出来高
3.921 K
1日の変化
3.94%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.71%
6ヶ月の変化
-16.98%
1年の変化
-70.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K