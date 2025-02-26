Valute / GERN
GERN: Geron Corporation
1.32 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GERN ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.29 e ad un massimo di 1.33.
Segui le dinamiche di Geron Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.29 1.33
Intervallo Annuale
1.09 4.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.32
- Apertura
- 1.32
- Bid
- 1.32
- Ask
- 1.62
- Minimo
- 1.29
- Massimo
- 1.33
- Volume
- 5.740 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- -70.86%
20 settembre, sabato