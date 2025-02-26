QuotazioniSezioni
GERN
GERN: Geron Corporation

1.32 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GERN ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.29 e ad un massimo di 1.33.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.29 1.33
Intervallo Annuale
1.09 4.55
Chiusura Precedente
1.32
Apertura
1.32
Bid
1.32
Ask
1.62
Minimo
1.29
Massimo
1.33
Volume
5.740 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
-5.71%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.98%
Variazione Annuale
-70.86%
