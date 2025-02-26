Währungen / GERN
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
GERN: Geron Corporation
1.32 USD 0.05 (3.94%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GERN hat sich für heute um 3.94% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.29 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.34 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Geron Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GERN News
- CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON) Moves 5.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- SpyGlass Pharma appoints Elizabeth O’Farrell to board of directors
- Geron: I Think We've Seen This Movie Before (NASDAQ:GERN)
- Geron (GERN) Q2 Revenue Jumps 5,477%
- Geron (GERN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Geron Q2 2025 presentation: RYTELO sales climb 24%, stock jumps premarket
- Geron earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Geron appoints Harout Semerjian as new CEO amid RYTELO expansion
- Incyte (INCY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Goldman Sachs resumes Geron stock coverage with Sell rating on weak Rytelo sales
- Geron Corporation Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Geron Q1 2025 slides: RYTELO growth plans amid revenue challenges
- Conservative Vision Of A Positive Future For Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)
- Geron showcases RYTELO benefits at oncology meetings
- Geron Corp stockholders approve equity plan amendments
- Geron Corporation Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- GERN Lawsuit Alert! Class Action Lawsuit Against Geron Corporation - TipRanks.com
- ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:LMOIX)
- Geron Corp.: A Compelling Potential Buying Opportunity Thanks To Bearish Comments (GERN)
- Biotech Stocks Q1 2025 Recap: Winners And Underperformers
- ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Geron Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - GERN
- ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages Geron Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - GERN
- Geron Corp: How Concerned Should We Be About Rytelo Sales? (NASDAQ:GERN)
- Why Geron Stock Is Plummeting Today
Tagesspanne
1.29 1.34
Jahresspanne
1.09 4.55
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.27
- Eröffnung
- 1.30
- Bid
- 1.32
- Ask
- 1.62
- Tief
- 1.29
- Hoch
- 1.34
- Volumen
- 3.921 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.94%
- Monatsänderung
- -5.71%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -16.98%
- Jahresänderung
- -70.86%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K