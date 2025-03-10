- 概要
FIW: First Trust Water ETF
FIWの今日の為替レートは、0.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり110.13の安値と110.89の高値で取引されました。
First Trust Water ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
よくあるご質問
What is FIW stock price today?
First Trust Water ETF (FIW) stock is priced at 110.81 today. It trades within 0.90%, yesterday's close was 109.82, and trading volume reached 65.
Does FIW stock pay dividends?
First Trust Water ETF is currently valued at 110.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.27% and USD.
How to buy FIW stock?
You can buy First Trust Water ETF (FIW) shares at the current price of 110.81. Orders are usually placed near 110.81 or 111.11, while 65 and 0.62% show market activity.
How to invest into FIW stock?
Investing in First Trust Water ETF involves considering the yearly range 89.40 - 115.57 and current price 110.81. Many compare -1.36% and 10.46% before placing orders at 110.81 or 111.11.
What are First Trust Water ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Water ETF (FIW) in the past year was 115.57. Within 89.40 - 115.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 109.82 helps spot resistance levels.
What are First Trust Water ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Water ETF (FIW) over the year was 89.40. Comparing it with the current 110.81 and 89.40 - 115.57 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did FIW stock split?
First Trust Water ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 109.82, and 2.27% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 109.82
- 始値
- 110.13
- 買値
- 110.81
- 買値
- 111.11
- 安値
- 110.13
- 高値
- 110.89
- 出来高
- 65
- 1日の変化
- 0.90%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.36%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.46%
- 1年の変化
- 2.27%