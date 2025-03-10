QuotesSections
FIW: First Trust Water ETF

110.69 USD 0.87 (0.79%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FIW exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.13 and at a high of 110.71.

Follow First Trust Water ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FIW stock price today?

First Trust Water ETF (FIW) stock is priced at 110.69 today. It trades within 0.79%, yesterday's close was 109.82, and trading volume reached 29.

Does FIW stock pay dividends?

First Trust Water ETF is currently valued at 110.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.16% and USD.

How to buy FIW stock?

You can buy First Trust Water ETF (FIW) shares at the current price of 110.69. Orders are usually placed near 110.69 or 110.99, while 29 and 0.51% show market activity.

How to invest into FIW stock?

Investing in First Trust Water ETF involves considering the yearly range 89.40 - 115.57 and current price 110.69. Many compare -1.47% and 10.34% before placing orders at 110.69 or 110.99.

What are First Trust Water ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Water ETF (FIW) in the past year was 115.57. Within 89.40 - 115.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 109.82 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Water ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Water ETF (FIW) over the year was 89.40. Comparing it with the current 110.69 and 89.40 - 115.57 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FIW stock split?

First Trust Water ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 109.82, and 2.16% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
110.13 110.71
Year Range
89.40 115.57
Previous Close
109.82
Open
110.13
Bid
110.69
Ask
110.99
Low
110.13
High
110.71
Volume
29
Daily Change
0.79%
Month Change
-1.47%
6 Months Change
10.34%
Year Change
2.16%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K