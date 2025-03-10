- Overview
FIW: First Trust Water ETF
FIW exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.13 and at a high of 110.71.
Follow First Trust Water ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FIW News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FIW stock price today?
First Trust Water ETF (FIW) stock is priced at 110.69 today. It trades within 0.79%, yesterday's close was 109.82, and trading volume reached 29.
Does FIW stock pay dividends?
First Trust Water ETF is currently valued at 110.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.16% and USD.
How to buy FIW stock?
You can buy First Trust Water ETF (FIW) shares at the current price of 110.69. Orders are usually placed near 110.69 or 110.99, while 29 and 0.51% show market activity.
How to invest into FIW stock?
Investing in First Trust Water ETF involves considering the yearly range 89.40 - 115.57 and current price 110.69. Many compare -1.47% and 10.34% before placing orders at 110.69 or 110.99.
What are First Trust Water ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Water ETF (FIW) in the past year was 115.57. Within 89.40 - 115.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 109.82 helps spot resistance levels.
What are First Trust Water ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Water ETF (FIW) over the year was 89.40. Comparing it with the current 110.69 and 89.40 - 115.57 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did FIW stock split?
First Trust Water ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 109.82, and 2.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 109.82
- Open
- 110.13
- Bid
- 110.69
- Ask
- 110.99
- Low
- 110.13
- High
- 110.71
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- 0.79%
- Month Change
- -1.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.34%
- Year Change
- 2.16%
