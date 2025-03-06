クォートセクション
通貨 / DJP
DJP: iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

34.82 USD 0.22 (0.63%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DJPの今日の為替レートは、-0.63%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.77の安値と34.95の高値で取引されました。

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETNダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
34.77 34.95
1年のレンジ
30.80 36.02
以前の終値
35.04
始値
34.87
買値
34.82
買値
35.12
安値
34.77
高値
34.95
出来高
35
1日の変化
-0.63%
1ヶ月の変化
0.78%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.53%
1年の変化
7.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K