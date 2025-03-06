通貨 / DJP
DJP: iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN
34.82 USD 0.22 (0.63%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DJPの今日の為替レートは、-0.63%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.77の安値と34.95の高値で取引されました。
iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETNダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
34.77 34.95
1年のレンジ
30.80 36.02
- 以前の終値
- 35.04
- 始値
- 34.87
- 買値
- 34.82
- 買値
- 35.12
- 安値
- 34.77
- 高値
- 34.95
- 出来高
- 35
- 1日の変化
- -0.63%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.78%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.53%
- 1年の変化
- 7.90%
