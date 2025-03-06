Currencies / DJP
DJP: iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN
35.56 USD 0.24 (0.68%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DJP exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.53 and at a high of 35.58.
Follow iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
35.53 35.58
Year Range
30.80 36.02
- Previous Close
- 35.32
- Open
- 35.54
- Bid
- 35.56
- Ask
- 35.86
- Low
- 35.53
- High
- 35.58
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- 2.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.57%
- Year Change
- 10.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%