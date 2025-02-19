通貨 / CRWS
CRWS: Crown Crafts Inc
2.90 USD 0.01 (0.35%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CRWSの今日の為替レートは、0.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.89の安値と2.91の高値で取引されました。
Crown Crafts Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
2.89 2.91
1年のレンジ
2.76 4.95
- 以前の終値
- 2.89
- 始値
- 2.91
- 買値
- 2.90
- 買値
- 3.20
- 安値
- 2.89
- 高値
- 2.91
- 出来高
- 8
- 1日の変化
- 0.35%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -20.33%
- 1年の変化
- -39.20%
