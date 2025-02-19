Currencies / CRWS
CRWS: Crown Crafts Inc
2.89 USD 0.07 (2.36%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRWS exchange rate has changed by -2.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.82 and at a high of 2.98.
Follow Crown Crafts Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRWS News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, T-Mobile, Abbott Laboratories, CBL & Associates Properties and Crown Crafts
- Top Research Reports for Broadcom, T-Mobile & Abbott
- Crown Crafts Stock Gains Despite Q1 Earnings Showing Wider Losses
- Crown Crafts Expands Disney License
- Crown Crafts Sales Drop 4.5 Percent
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Air T and Crown Crafts
- Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Amazon.com & Meta Platforms
- Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Crown Crafts Q4 2025 sees transitional challenges
- Crown Crafts Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
- Micron, General Mills, Paychex, and more to report earnings Wednesday
- Crown Crafts to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results on June 25, 2025
- Crown Crafts Announces CFO Transition
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower Following Fresh Records From Previous Session: Expert Says, 'Don't Be Scared Of New Highs' - Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
Daily Range
2.82 2.98
Year Range
2.76 4.95
- Previous Close
- 2.96
- Open
- 2.98
- Bid
- 2.89
- Ask
- 3.19
- Low
- 2.82
- High
- 2.98
- Volume
- 106
- Daily Change
- -2.36%
- Month Change
- -3.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.60%
- Year Change
- -39.41%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev