AMWL: American Well Corporation Class A
6.50 USD 0.01 (0.15%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMWLの今日の為替レートは、0.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.41の安値と6.61の高値で取引されました。
American Well Corporation Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
6.41 6.61
1年のレンジ
6.09 12.95
- 以前の終値
- 6.49
- 始値
- 6.48
- 買値
- 6.50
- 買値
- 6.80
- 安値
- 6.41
- 高値
- 6.61
- 出来高
- 196
- 1日の変化
- 0.15%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -15.14%
- 1年の変化
- -30.33%
