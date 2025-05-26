Valute / AMWL
AMWL: American Well Corporation Class A
6.50 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMWL ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.43 e ad un massimo di 6.67.
Segui le dinamiche di American Well Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AMWL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.43 6.67
Intervallo Annuale
6.09 12.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.50
- Apertura
- 6.67
- Bid
- 6.50
- Ask
- 6.80
- Minimo
- 6.43
- Massimo
- 6.67
- Volume
- 73
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.33%
21 settembre, domenica