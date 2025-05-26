货币 / AMWL
AMWL: American Well Corporation Class A
6.51 USD 0.07 (1.06%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AMWL汇率已更改-1.06%。当日，交易品种以低点6.46和高点6.66进行交易。
关注American Well Corporation Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMWL新闻
- Hims & Hers Surges 64.1% in 6 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- Hims & Hers Expanding Partnerships to Build a Global Health Ecosystem
- McNeice Paul Francis, chief accounting officer, sells American Well Corp (AMWL) shares for $766
- Gotlib, American Well Corp president, sells $32k in AMWL stock
- American Well director Jackson sells $30k in shares
- Zamansky, chief product officer at American Well, sells $173k in AMWL
- HIMS vs. AMWL: Which Stock Has the Stronger Global Growth Strategy?
- Hims & Hers Fuels Growth via Market Expansion and New Care Verticals
- Hims & Hers Stock Plunges 21.3% in 3 Months: Time to Hold or Exit?
- Wells Fargo lowers American Well stock price target to $12 on revised growth outlook
- American Well (AMWL) Q2 Revenue Up 13%
- American Well Corporation (AMWL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- American Well (AMWL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- American Well Corporation (AMWL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Amwell’s Q2 2025 revenue rises, stock surges
- American Well stock soars on Military Health System contract extension
- American Well (AMWL) Soars 5.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Hims & Hers Health, Teladoc Health and American Well
- Hims & Hers Paves the Way for Global Digital Health Expansion
- Hims & Hers Stock Surges 90.4% in 3 Months: What's Fueling the Rally?
- American well corp: Gotlib sells $42k in shares
- American Well Stock: A Military Contract Renewal Could Make Or Break This Turnaround Story
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Is Building The Next Global Primary-Care Network (NYSE:HIMS)
- Teladoc Health: Under Observation, But Will Probably Pull Through (TDOC)
日范围
6.46 6.66
年范围
6.09 12.95
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.58
- 开盘价
- 6.60
- 卖价
- 6.51
- 买价
- 6.81
- 最低价
- 6.46
- 最高价
- 6.66
- 交易量
- 97
- 日变化
- -1.06%
- 月变化
- -5.65%
- 6个月变化
- -15.01%
- 年变化
- -30.23%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值