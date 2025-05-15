通貨 / AMPG
AMPG: Amplitech Group Inc
4.14 USD 0.04 (0.98%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMPGの今日の為替レートは、0.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.11の安値と4.33の高値で取引されました。
Amplitech Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
4.11 4.33
1年のレンジ
0.70 6.43
- 以前の終値
- 4.10
- 始値
- 4.16
- 買値
- 4.14
- 買値
- 4.44
- 安値
- 4.11
- 高値
- 4.33
- 出来高
- 635
- 1日の変化
- 0.98%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 163.69%
- 1年の変化
- 430.77%
