Singular Value Decomposition, Jacobi high level algorithm (LAPACK function GEJSV).
Computing for type matrix<double>
bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionJacobiHigh(
Computing for type matrix<float>
bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionJacobiHigh(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionJacobiHigh(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionJacobiHigh(
Parameters
joba
[in] ENUM_SVDJH_A enumeration value determining the accuracy level of the SVD computation.
jobu
[in] ENUM_SVDJH_U enumeration value that determines how the left singular vectors should be computed.
jobv
[in] ENUM_SVDJH_V enumeration value that determines how the right singular vectors should be computed.
jobr
[in] ENUM_SVDJH_R enumeration value defining the range of computable values
jobt
[in] ENUM_SVDJH_T enumeration value defining whether to transpose the matrix of it is square. If the matrix is non-square, this parameter is ignored.
jobp
[in] ENUM_SVDJH_P enumeration value defining the possibility of structured perturbations to remove denormalized values.
S
[out] Vector of singular values.
For work(1)/work(2) = one: the singular values of A. During the computation S contains Euclidean column norms of the iterated matrices in the array a.
For work(1)≠work(2): the singular values of A are (work(1)/work(2)) * S(1:n). This factored form is used if sigma_max(A) overflows or if small singular values have been saved from underflow by scaling the input matrix A.
jobr = 'R', some of the singular values may be returned as exact zeros obtained by 'setting to zero' because they are below the numerical rank threshold or are denormalized numbers.
U
[out] Matrix of left singular vectors.
V
[out] Matrix of right singular vectors.
work_results
[out] Vector consisting of 7 statistics obtained as a result of the computation.
work(1) = scale = work(2)/work(1) is the scaling factor such that scale*sva(1:n) are the computed singular values of A. See the description of S.
work(2) = see the description of work(1).
work(3) = sconda is an estimate for the condition number of column equilibrated A. If joba = 'E' or 'G', sconda is an estimate of sqrt(||(R**t * R)**(-1)||_1). It is computed using ?pocon. It holds n**(-1/4) * sconda ≤ ||R**(-1)||_2 ≤ n**(1/4) * sconda, where R is the triangular factor from the QRF of A. However, if R is truncated and the numerical rank is determined to be strictly smaller than n, sconda is returned as -1, indicating that the smallest singular values might be lost.
If full SVD is needed, the following two condition numbers are useful for the analysis of the algorithm. They are provied for a user who is familiar with the details of the method.
work(4) = an estimate of the scaled condition number of the triangular factor in the first QR factorization.
work(5) = an estimate of the scaled condition number of the triangular factor in the second QR factorization.
The following two parameters are computed if jobt = 'T'. They are provided for a user who is familiar with the details of the method.
work(6) = the entropy of A**t*A :: this is the Shannon entropy of diag(A**t*A) / Trace(A**t*A) taken as point in the probability simplex.
work(7) = the entropy of A*A**t.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
The number of matrix rows must not be less than the number of columns.
An enumeration that specifies the level of accuracy of the SVD computation.
|
ID
|
Description
|
SVDJHA_C
|
Computation as with 'C' with an additional estimate of the condition number. It provides a realistic error bound.
|
SVDJHA_E
|
Computation as with SVDJHA_C' with an additional estimate of the condition number. It provides a realistic error bound.
|
SVDJHA_F
|
Higher accuracy than the SVDJHA_C option.
|
SVDJHA_G
|
Computation as with SVDJHA_F with an additional estimate of the condition number.
|
SVDJHA_A
|
Small singular values are the noise and the matrix is treated as numerically rank deficient.
|
SVDJHA_R
|
Similar as in SVDJHA_A, but more accuracy.
An enumeration defining how left singular vectors should be computed.
|
ID
|
Description
|
SVDJHU_U
|
N columns of U are returned in the array U.
|
SVDJHU_F
|
Full set of M left singular vectors is returned in the array U.
|
SVDJHU_N
|
U is not computed.
An enumeration defining how right singular vectors should be computed.
|
ID
|
Description
|
SVDJHV_V
|
N columns of V are returned in the array V
|
SVDJHV_J
|
N columns of V are returned in the array V, but they are computed as the product of Jacobi rotations
|
SVDJHV_N
|
V is not computed
An enumeration that defines the range of values to be computed.
|
ID
|
Description
|
SVDJHR_N
|
Do not kill small columns of c*A.
|
SVDJHR_R
|
RESTRICTED range for sigma(c*A). This option is recommended.
An enumeration that specifies whether a matrix should be transposed if it is square.
|
ID
|
Description
|
SVDJHT_T
|
Transpose if entropy test indicates possibly faster convergence of Jacobi process.
|
SVDJHT_N
|
Do not use transposition. Do not speculate.
An enumeration that specifies the possibility of structured perturbations to remove denormalized values.
|
ID
|
Description
|
SVDJHP_P
|
Introduce perturbation.
|
SVDJHP_N
|
Do not perturb.
See also