SingularValueDecompositionBidiagDC

Singular Value Decomposition, divide-and-conquer algorithm for bidiagonal matrices (LAPACK function BDSDC).

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBidiagDC(

ENUM_SVDBIDIAG_Z jobz,

ENUM_BLAS_RANGE range,

double lower,

double upper,

vector& S,

matrix& U,

matrix& VT

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBidiagDC(

ENUM_SVDBIDIAG_Z jobz,

ENUM_BLAS_RANGE range,

double lower,

double upper,

vectorf& S,

matrixf& U,

matrixf& VT

);

Parameters

jobz

[in] ENUM_SVDBIDIAG_Z enumeration value that determines how the left singular vectors should be computed.

range

[in] ENUM_BLAS_RANGE enumeration value that defines a subset of computable singular values and vectors.

lower

[in] The lower limit of singular values subset; specified depending on the value of the range parameter.

upper

[in] The upper limit of singular values subset; specified depending on the value of the range parameter.

S

[out] Vector of singular values.

U

[out] Matrix of left singular vectors.

V

[out] Transposed matrix of right singular vectors.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Computation depends on the values of the jobz and range parameters.

When BLASRANGE_A is set, all singular values are computed, and the lower and upper parameters are ignored.

With the BLASRANGE_V value, only those singular values (and their vectors) that fall within the range of real values specified by the 'lower' and 'upper' parameters are computed.

With the BLASRANGE_I value, only those singular values (and their vectors) that fall within the range of integer indices specified by the 'lower' and 'upper' parameters are computed. For example, with lower=0 and upper=2, only the first three singular values are computed.

A bidiagonal matrix is a square matrix with non-zero main diagonal and one of the sub-diagonals.

Upper bidiagonal matrix

[[x, x, 0, 0, 0],

[0, x, x, 0, 0],

[0, 0, x, x, 0],

[0, 0, 0, x, x],

[0, 0, 0, 0, x]]

Lower bidiagonal matrix

[[x, 0, 0, 0, 0],

[x, x, 0, 0, 0],

[0, x, x, 0, 0],

[0, 0, x, x, 0],

[0, 0, 0, x, x]]

ENUM_SVDBIDIAG_Z

An enumeration defining how left singular vectors should be computed.

ID Description SVDJOBZ_V Compute singular values and singular vectors. SVDJOBZ_N Compute singular values only.

ENUM_BLAS_RANGE

An enumeration defining how right singular vectors should be computed.

ID Description BLASRANGE_A All singular or eigenvalues will be found. BLASRANGE_V All singular or eigenvalues in the half-open interval (VL,VU] will be found. BLASRANGE_I The IL-th through IU-th singular or eigenvalues will be found.

See also

SingularValueDecompositionDC, SingularValueDecompositionQR