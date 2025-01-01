ドキュメントセクション
EigenSymmetric2QR

Compute all the eigenvalues, and optionally, the eigenvectors of a generalized symmetric-definite eigenproblem, of the form

A*x=(lambda)*B*x,  A*Bx=(lambda)*x,  or B*A*x=(lambda)*x.

Here A and B are assumed to be symmetric (Hermitian) and B is also positive definite. This method uses QR algorithm (LAPACK functions SYGV, HEGV).

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::EigenSymmetric2QR(
  ENUM_EIGS2_TYPE     itype,              // the problem type to be solved
  ENUM_EIG_VALUES     jobv,              // compute eigenvectors or not
  matrix&               B,                 // second matrix
  vector&             eigen_values,      // vector of computed eigenvalues
  matrix&               eigen_vectors,     // matrix of computed eigenvectors
  matrix&               triangular_factor  // triangular factor from the Cholesky factorization B
  );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrixf::EigenSymmetric2QR(
  ENUM_EIGS2_TYPE     itype,              // the problem type to be solved
  ENUM_EIG_VALUES     jobv,              // compute eigenvectors or not
  matrixf&             B,                 // second matrix
  vectorf&           eigen_values,      // vector of computed eigenvalues
  matrixf&             eigen_vectors,     // matrix of computed eigenvectors
  matrixf&             triangular_factor  // triangular factor from the Cholesky factorization B
  );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrixc::EigenSymmetric2QR(
  ENUM_EIGS2_TYPE     itype,              // the problem type to be solved
  ENUM_EIG_VALUES     jobv,              // compute eigenvectors or not
  matrixc&             B,                 // second matrix
  vector&             eigen_values,      // vector of computed eigenvalues
  matrixc&             eigen_vectors,      // matrix of computed eigenvectors
  matrixc&             triangular_factor  // triangular factor from the Cholesky factorization B
  );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixcf::EigenSymmetric2QR(
  ENUM_EIGS2_TYPE     itype,              // the problem type to be solved
  ENUM_EIG_VALUES     jobv,              // compute eigenvectors or not
  matrixcf&             B,                 // second matrix
  vectorf&           eigen_values,      // vector of computed eigenvalues
  matrixcf&             eigen_vectors,     // matrix of computed eigenvectors
  matrixcf&             triangular_factor  // triangular factor from the Cholesky factorization B
  );

Parameters

itype

[in]  ENUM_EIGS2_TYPE enumeration value which specified the problem type to be solved : A*x=(lambda)*B*x,  A*Bx=(lambda)*x,  or B*A*x=(lambda)*x.

jobv

[in]  ENUM_EIG_VALUES enumeration value which determines the method for computing eigenvectors.

B

[in]  Second matrix B. Must be positive definite symmetric (or Hermitian conjugated) matrix.

eigen_values

[out] Vector of eigenvalues.

eigen_vectors

[out] Matrix of eigenvectors.

triangular_factor

[out] The triangular factor U or L from the Cholesky factorization B = U**T*U or B = L*L**T.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a symmetric (Hermitian), upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric (Hermitian conjugated). Second matrix B must be positive definite symmetric. If the input matrix and second matrix B are triangular, then both must be the same triangular, upper or lower.

ENUM_EIGS2_TYPE

An enumeration that specifies the problem type to be solved.

ID

Description

EIGS2TYPE_1

1:  A*x = (lambda)*B*x

EIGS2TYPE_2

2:  A*B*x = (lambda)*x

EIGS2TYPE_3

3:  B*A*x = (lambda)*x

ENUM_EIG_VALUES

An enumeration that specifies whether to calculate eigenvectors.

ID

Description

EIGVALUES_V

Eigenvectors and eigenvalues are calculated.

EIGVALUES_N

Only eigenvalues are calculated, without vectors.