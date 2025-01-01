BlasL3HeR2K
Performs a Hermitian rank-2k update.
CU = alpha * A * B**H + alpha * B * A**H + beta*C or
CU = alpha * A**H * B + alpha * B**H * A + beta*C
Method BlasL3HeR2K is applied to the general matrix A. General matrices A and B have size n-by-k if parameter trans='N', or k-by-n otherwise.
BLAS function HER2K.
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrix::BlasL3HeR2K(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrixf::BlasL3HeR2K(
Parameters
trans
[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:
if transa= 'N', then CU = alpha * A * B**H + alpha * B * A**H + beta*C;
if transa= 'T', then CU = alpha * A**H * B + alpha * B**H * A + beta*C;
if transa= 'C', then CU = alpha * A**H * B + alpha * B**H * A + beta*C.
alpha
[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.
B
[in] General matrix B with the same size as of input matrix A.
beta
[in] Scalar multiplier beta.
C
[in] Hermitian matrix C of size n-by-n. It can be upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be Hermitian.
CU
[out] Updated matrix C.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
ENUM_BLAS_TRANS
An enumeration defining the operation.
|
ID
|
Description
|
BLASTRANS_N
|
'N': No transpose
|
BLASTRANS_T
|
'T': Transpose
|
BLASTRANS_C
|
'C': Conjugate transpose