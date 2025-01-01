BlasL3HeR2K

Performs a Hermitian rank-2k update.

CU = alpha * A * B**H + alpha * B * A**H + beta*C or

CU = alpha * A**H * B + alpha * B**H * A + beta*C

Method BlasL3HeR2K is applied to the general matrix A. General matrices A and B have size n-by-k if parameter trans='N', or k-by-n otherwise.

BLAS function HER2K.

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::BlasL3HeR2K(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,

complex alpha,

matrixc& B,

complex beta,

matrixc& C,

matrixc& CU

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixf::BlasL3HeR2K(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,

complexf alpha,

matrixcf& B,

complexf beta,

matrixcf& C,

matrixcf& CU

);

Parameters

trans

[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:

if transa= 'N', then CU = alpha * A * B**H + alpha * B * A**H + beta*C;

if transa= 'T', then CU = alpha * A**H * B + alpha * B**H * A + beta*C;

if transa= 'C', then CU = alpha * A**H * B + alpha * B**H * A + beta*C.

alpha

[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.

B

[in] General matrix B with the same size as of input matrix A.

beta

[in] Scalar multiplier beta.

C

[in] Hermitian matrix C of size n-by-n. It can be upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be Hermitian.

CU

[out] Updated matrix C.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS

An enumeration defining the operation.