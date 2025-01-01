ドキュメントセクション
Computes a matrix-matrix product where the input matrix A is triangular.

C = alpha*op(A)  or

C = alpha*B*op(A),

where A is a triangular matrix of m-by-m size if side='L', or n-by-n size otherwise; B and C are m-by-n matrices.

BLAS function TRMM.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::BlasL3TrMM(
  ENUM_BLAS_SIDE side,          // specifies side of A in the product
  ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transa,       // specifies option op(A)
  double       alpha,       // scalar multiplier alpha
  matrix&       B,         // matrix B
  matrix&       C         // result matrix C
  );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrixf::BlasL3TrMM(
  ENUM_BLAS_SIDE side,          // specifies side of A in the product
  ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transa,       // specifies option op(A)
  float         alpha,       // scalar multiplier alpha
  matrixf&     B,         // matrix B
  float         beta,       // scalar multiplier beta
  matrix&       C         // result matrix C
  );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrixc::BlasL3TrMM(
  ENUM_BLAS_SIDE side,          // specifies side of A in the product
  ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transa,       // specifies option op(A)
  complex       alpha,       // scalar multiplier alpha
  matrixc&     B,         // matrix B
  matrixc&     C         // result matrix C
  );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixcf::BlasL3TrMM(
  ENUM_BLAS_SIDE side,          // specifies side of A in the product
  ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transa,       // specifies option op(A)
  complexf     alpha,       // scalar multiplier alpha
  matrixcf&     B,         // matrix B
  complexf     beta,       // scalar multiplier beta
  matrixcf&     C         // result matrix C
  );

Parameters

side

[in]  Value from the ENUM_BLAS_SIDE enumeration, which specifies the side of the input matrix A in the product:

if side= 'L', then C = alpha*op(A)*B;

if side= 'R', then C = alpha*B*op(A).

transa

[in]  Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:

if transa= 'N', then op(A) = A;

if transa= 'T', then op(A) =  A**T;

if transa= 'C', then op(A) = A**H.

B

[in]  Matrix B of size m-by-n.

C

[out]  Result matrix C of size m-by-n.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be upper triangular or lower triangular matrix.

ENUM_BLAS_SIDE

An enumeration defining the side of the input matrix A in the product.

ID

Description

BLASSIDE_L

'L': Left side

BLASSIDE_R

'R': Right side

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS

An enumeration defining option op(A).

ID

Description

BLASTRANS_N

'N': No transpose

BLASTRANS_T

'T': Transpose

BLASTRANS_C

'C': Conjugate transpose

 