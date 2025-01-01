BlasL3TrMM
Computes a matrix-matrix product where the input matrix A is triangular.
C = alpha*op(A) or
C = alpha*B*op(A),
where A is a triangular matrix of m-by-m size if side='L', or n-by-n size otherwise; B and C are m-by-n matrices.
BLAS function TRMM.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::BlasL3TrMM(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrixf::BlasL3TrMM(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrixc::BlasL3TrMM(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrixcf::BlasL3TrMM(
Parameters
side
[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_SIDE enumeration, which specifies the side of the input matrix A in the product:
if side= 'L', then C = alpha*op(A)*B;
if side= 'R', then C = alpha*B*op(A).
transa
[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:
if transa= 'N', then op(A) = A;
if transa= 'T', then op(A) = A**T;
if transa= 'C', then op(A) = A**H.
B
[in] Matrix B of size m-by-n.
C
[out] Result matrix C of size m-by-n.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
The input can be upper triangular or lower triangular matrix.
ENUM_BLAS_SIDE
An enumeration defining the side of the input matrix A in the product.
|
ID
|
Description
|
BLASSIDE_L
|
'L': Left side
|
BLASSIDE_R
|
'R': Right side
ENUM_BLAS_TRANS
An enumeration defining option op(A).
|
ID
|
Description
|
BLASTRANS_N
|
'N': No transpose
|
BLASTRANS_T
|
'T': Transpose
|
BLASTRANS_C
|
'C': Conjugate transpose