Computes a matrix-matrix product where the input matrix A is triangular.

C = alpha*op(A) or

C = alpha*B*op(A),

where A is a triangular matrix of m-by-m size if side='L', or n-by-n size otherwise; B and C are m-by-n matrices.

BLAS function TRMM.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::BlasL3TrMM(

ENUM_BLAS_SIDE side,

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transa,

double alpha,

matrix& B,

matrix& C

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::BlasL3TrMM(

ENUM_BLAS_SIDE side,

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transa,

float alpha,

matrixf& B,

float beta,

matrix& C

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::BlasL3TrMM(

ENUM_BLAS_SIDE side,

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transa,

complex alpha,

matrixc& B,

matrixc& C

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::BlasL3TrMM(

ENUM_BLAS_SIDE side,

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transa,

complexf alpha,

matrixcf& B,

complexf beta,

matrixcf& C

);

Parameters

side

[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_SIDE enumeration, which specifies the side of the input matrix A in the product:

if side= 'L', then C = alpha*op(A)*B;

if side= 'R', then C = alpha*B*op(A).

transa

[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:

if transa= 'N', then op(A) = A;

if transa= 'T', then op(A) = A**T;

if transa= 'C', then op(A) = A**H.

B

[in] Matrix B of size m-by-n.

C

[out] Result matrix C of size m-by-n.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be upper triangular or lower triangular matrix.

ENUM_BLAS_SIDE

An enumeration defining the side of the input matrix A in the product.

ID Description BLASSIDE_L 'L': Left side BLASSIDE_R 'R': Right side

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS

An enumeration defining option op(A).