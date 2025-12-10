SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / MACRO SWING
Olatunde Williams Adegbola

MACRO SWING

Olatunde Williams Adegbola
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -6%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
11
Profit Trade:
2 (18.18%)
Loss Trade:
9 (81.82%)
Best Trade:
1.01 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.12 USD
Profitto lordo:
2.00 USD (199 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-11.83 USD (646 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (2.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2.00 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.92
Attività di trading:
3.82%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.80%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
42 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.92
Long Trade:
3 (27.27%)
Short Trade:
8 (72.73%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.17
Profitto previsto:
-0.89 USD
Profitto medio:
1.00 USD
Perdita media:
-1.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-10.68 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10.68 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
-6.18%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
9.83 USD
Massimale:
10.68 USD (6.68%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.68% (10.68 USD)
Per equità:
3.08% (4.76 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 8
XAUUSD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD -11
XAUUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD -531
XAUUSD 84
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.01 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.68 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.25 × 8
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.63 × 196
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5585
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real8
0.80 × 872
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.87 × 5486
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
LiteFinance-MT5
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
127 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

First, I don't trade every single day or every single week.

I believe in being patient for the right market conditions.

Some of my trades can be short-term while some can be long-term.

I do a combination of wave trading and SMC (Smart Money Concepts).

I identify the termination of corrections and trade the trend continuation when price reacts in my point of interest.

The macro fundamentals and market seasonality do guide my directional bias.

The primary instrument I trade is Gold(XAUUSD) but occasionally, I may consider Yen pairs or USD majors if something promising is setting up.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 13:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 12:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 12:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 11:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 11:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 11:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 15:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 15:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 15:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 15:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 15:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
MACRO SWING
30USD al mese
-6%
0
0
USD
149
USD
1
0%
11
18%
4%
0.16
-0.89
USD
7%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.