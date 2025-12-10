SinaisSeções
Olatunde Williams Adegbola

MACRO SWING

Olatunde Williams Adegbola
0 comentários
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -32%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
22
Negociações com lucro:
2 (9.09%)
Negociações com perda:
20 (90.91%)
Melhor negociação:
1.01 USD
Pior negociação:
-9.12 USD
Lucro bruto:
2.00 USD (199 pips)
Perda bruta:
-52.59 USD (4 442 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
2 (2.00 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
2.00 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.92
Atividade de negociação:
8.40%
Depósito máximo carregado:
14.55%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
10
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.98
Negociações longas:
8 (36.36%)
Negociações curtas:
14 (63.64%)
Fator de lucro:
0.04
Valor esperado:
-2.30 USD
Lucro médio:
1.00 USD
Perda média:
-2.63 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
19 (-51.44 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-51.44 USD (19)
Crescimento mensal:
-31.82%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
50.59 USD
Máximo:
51.44 USD (32.18%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
32.18% (51.44 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.91% (7.21 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
GBPUSD 8
EURJPY 5
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD -30
GBPUSD -11
EURJPY -10
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD -3K
GBPUSD -531
EURJPY -691
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1.01 USD
Pior negociação: -9 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 19
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +2.00 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -51.44 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.17 × 12
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 227
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5585
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real8
0.82 × 873
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.87 × 5564
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
LiteFinance-MT5
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
First, I don't trade every single day or every single week.

I believe in being patient for the right market conditions.

Some of my trades can be short-term while some can be long-term.

I do a combination of wave trading and SMC (Smart Money Concepts).

I identify the termination of corrections and trade the trend continuation when price reacts in my point of interest.

The macro fundamentals and market seasonality do guide my directional bias.

The primary instrument I trade is Gold(XAUUSD) but occasionally, I may consider Yen pairs or USD majors if something promising is setting up.

