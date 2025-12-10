First, I don't trade every single day or every single week.



I believe in being patient for the right market conditions.



Some of my trades can be short-term while some can be long-term.

I do a combination of wave trading and SMC (Smart Money Concepts).

I identify the termination of corrections and trade the trend continuation when price reacts in my point of interest.



The macro fundamentals and market seasonality do guide my directional bias.

The primary instrument I trade is Gold(XAUUSD) but occasionally, I may consider Yen pairs or USD majors if something promising is setting up.