Olatunde Williams Adegbola

MACRO SWING

Olatunde Williams Adegbola
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -6%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
11
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 (18.18%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
9 (81.82%)
En iyi işlem:
1.01 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2.12 USD
Brüt kâr:
2.00 USD (199 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-11.83 USD (646 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (2.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2.00 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.92
Alım-satım etkinliği:
3.82%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.80%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
42 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.92
Alış işlemleri:
3 (27.27%)
Satış işlemleri:
8 (72.73%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.17
Beklenen getiri:
-0.89 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-10.68 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-10.68 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
-6.18%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
9.83 USD
Maksimum:
10.68 USD (6.68%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.68% (10.68 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.08% (4.76 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD 8
XAUUSD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD -11
XAUUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD -531
XAUUSD 84
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.01 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -10.68 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.25 × 8
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.63 × 196
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5585
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real8
0.80 × 872
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.87 × 5486
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
LiteFinance-MT5
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
127 daha fazla...
First, I don't trade every single day or every single week.

I believe in being patient for the right market conditions.

Some of my trades can be short-term while some can be long-term.

I do a combination of wave trading and SMC (Smart Money Concepts).

I identify the termination of corrections and trade the trend continuation when price reacts in my point of interest.

The macro fundamentals and market seasonality do guide my directional bias.

The primary instrument I trade is Gold(XAUUSD) but occasionally, I may consider Yen pairs or USD majors if something promising is setting up.

İnceleme yok
