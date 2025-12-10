- Büyüme
|GBPUSD
|8
|XAUUSD
|3
|
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPUSD
|-11
|XAUUSD
|1
|
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPUSD
|-531
|XAUUSD
|84
|
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
First, I don't trade every single day or every single week.
I believe in being patient for the right market conditions.
Some of my trades can be short-term while some can be long-term.
I do a combination of wave trading and SMC (Smart Money Concepts).
I identify the termination of corrections and trade the trend continuation when price reacts in my point of interest.
The macro fundamentals and market seasonality do guide my directional bias.
The primary instrument I trade is Gold(XAUUSD) but occasionally, I may consider Yen pairs or USD majors if something promising is setting up.
