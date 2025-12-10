SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / MACRO SWING
Olatunde Williams Adegbola

MACRO SWING

Olatunde Williams Adegbola
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -6%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
2 (18.18%)
Perte trades:
9 (81.82%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.01 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.12 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2.00 USD (199 pips)
Perte brute:
-11.83 USD (646 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (2.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2.00 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.92
Activité de trading:
3.82%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.80%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
42 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.92
Longs trades:
3 (27.27%)
Courts trades:
8 (72.73%)
Facteur de profit:
0.17
Rendement attendu:
-0.89 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.31 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-10.68 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-10.68 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
-6.18%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
9.83 USD
Maximal:
10.68 USD (6.68%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.68% (10.68 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.08% (4.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 8
XAUUSD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -11
XAUUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -531
XAUUSD 84
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.01 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -10.68 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.25 × 8
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.63 × 196
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5585
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real8
0.80 × 872
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.87 × 5486
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
LiteFinance-MT5
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
127 plus...
First, I don't trade every single day or every single week.

I believe in being patient for the right market conditions.

Some of my trades can be short-term while some can be long-term.

I do a combination of wave trading and SMC (Smart Money Concepts).

I identify the termination of corrections and trade the trend continuation when price reacts in my point of interest.

The macro fundamentals and market seasonality do guide my directional bias.

The primary instrument I trade is Gold(XAUUSD) but occasionally, I may consider Yen pairs or USD majors if something promising is setting up.

Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
MACRO SWING
30 USD par mois
-6%
0
0
USD
149
USD
1
0%
11
18%
4%
0.16
-0.89
USD
7%
1:500
