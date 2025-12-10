SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / MACRO SWING
Olatunde Williams Adegbola

MACRO SWING

Olatunde Williams Adegbola
0 Bewertungen
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -32%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
22
Gewinntrades:
2 (9.09%)
Verlusttrades:
20 (90.91%)
Bester Trade:
1.01 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-9.12 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2.00 USD (199 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-52.59 USD (4 442 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
2 (2.00 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
2.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.92
Trading-Aktivität:
8.40%
Max deposit load:
14.55%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.98
Long-Positionen:
8 (36.36%)
Short-Positionen:
14 (63.64%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.04
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-2.30 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.63 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
19 (-51.44 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-51.44 USD (19)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-31.82%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
50.59 USD
Maximaler:
51.44 USD (32.18%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
32.18% (51.44 USD)
Kapital:
4.91% (7.21 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
GBPUSD 8
EURJPY 5
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -30
GBPUSD -11
EURJPY -10
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3K
GBPUSD -531
EURJPY -691
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1.01 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -9 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 19
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +2.00 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -51.44 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.17 × 12
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 227
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5585
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real8
0.80 × 873
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.87 × 5564
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
LiteFinance-MT5
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
noch 127 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

First, I don't trade every single day or every single week.

I believe in being patient for the right market conditions.

Some of my trades can be short-term while some can be long-term.

I do a combination of wave trading and SMC (Smart Money Concepts).

I identify the termination of corrections and trade the trend continuation when price reacts in my point of interest.

The macro fundamentals and market seasonality do guide my directional bias.

The primary instrument I trade is Gold(XAUUSD) but occasionally, I may consider Yen pairs or USD majors if something promising is setting up.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 13:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 12:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 12:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 11:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 11:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 11:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 15:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 15:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 15:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 15:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 15:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
MACRO SWING
30 USD pro Monat
-32%
0
0
USD
108
USD
2
0%
22
9%
8%
0.03
-2.30
USD
32%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.