- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURJPY
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|-30
|GBPUSD
|-11
|EURJPY
|-10
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3K
|GBPUSD
|-531
|EURJPY
|-691
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.17 × 12
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 227
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.71 × 5585
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.82 × 873
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.87 × 5564
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.01 × 164
First, I don't trade every single day or every single week.
I believe in being patient for the right market conditions.
Some of my trades can be short-term while some can be long-term.
I do a combination of wave trading and SMC (Smart Money Concepts).
I identify the termination of corrections and trade the trend continuation when price reacts in my point of interest.
The macro fundamentals and market seasonality do guide my directional bias.
The primary instrument I trade is Gold(XAUUSD) but occasionally, I may consider Yen pairs or USD majors if something promising is setting up.
USD
USD
USD