Olatunde Williams Adegbola

MACRO SWING

Olatunde Williams Adegbola
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -32%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
22
Transacciones Rentables:
2 (9.09%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
20 (90.91%)
Mejor transacción:
1.01 USD
Peor transacción:
-9.12 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2.00 USD (199 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-52.59 USD (4 442 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
2 (2.00 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2.00 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.92
Actividad comercial:
8.40%
Carga máxima del depósito:
14.55%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
10
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.98
Transacciones Largas:
8 (36.36%)
Transacciones Cortas:
14 (63.64%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.04
Beneficio Esperado:
-2.30 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.00 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.63 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
19 (-51.44 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-51.44 USD (19)
Crecimiento al mes:
-31.82%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
50.59 USD
Máxima:
51.44 USD (32.18%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
32.18% (51.44 USD)
De fondos:
4.91% (7.21 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
GBPUSD 8
EURJPY 5
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -30
GBPUSD -11
EURJPY -10
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -3K
GBPUSD -531
EURJPY -691
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1.01 USD
Peor transacción: -9 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 19
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +2.00 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -51.44 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.17 × 12
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 227
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5585
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real8
0.82 × 873
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.87 × 5564
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
LiteFinance-MT5
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
otros 127...
First, I don't trade every single day or every single week.

I believe in being patient for the right market conditions.

Some of my trades can be short-term while some can be long-term.

I do a combination of wave trading and SMC (Smart Money Concepts).

I identify the termination of corrections and trade the trend continuation when price reacts in my point of interest.

The macro fundamentals and market seasonality do guide my directional bias.

The primary instrument I trade is Gold(XAUUSD) but occasionally, I may consider Yen pairs or USD majors if something promising is setting up.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 13:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 12:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 12:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 11:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 11:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 11:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 15:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 15:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 15:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 15:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 15:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
MACRO SWING
30 USD al mes
-32%
0
0
USD
108
USD
2
0%
22
9%
8%
0.03
-2.30
USD
32%
1:500
Copiar

