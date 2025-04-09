Valute / XXII
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
XXII: 22nd Century Group Inc
1.97 USD 0.21 (11.93%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XXII ha avuto una variazione del 11.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.81 e ad un massimo di 2.07.
Segui le dinamiche di 22nd Century Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XXII News
- Il titolo di 22nd Century Group sale dopo il rimborso del debito
- 22nd Century Group stock soars after debt repayment
- 22nd Century Group rimborsa 3,9 milioni di dollari di debito garantito senior
- 22nd Century Group repays $3.9 million in senior secured debt
- 22nd Century Group appoints Withum as new independent auditor following asset acquisition
- 22nd Century Group ships first Pinnacle VLNⓇ reduced nicotine cigarettes
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- 22nd Century Group reports quarterly earnings release for second quarter 2025
- Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Quarter - Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)
- 22nd Century Group comments on FDA’s proposed nicotine standard
- Why Celcuity Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH), ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI)
- Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- 22nd Century Group stock soars after expanding VLN cigarette partnerships
- Tobacco brands partner with 22nd Century to expand reduced nicotine cigarettes
- 22nd Century Group stockholders approve share increase and reverse split measures
- Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q3 - S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW), Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)
- 22nd Century Group to develop 100mm reduced nicotine cigarettes
- 22nd Century Group to launch Pinnacle VLN cigarettes in 1,700 stores
- Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB), Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)
- 22nd Century Group Announces Reverse Stock Split
- Emerging Growth Research Releases Q1 2025 Update Report on 22nd Century Grou
- 22nd Century to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 21, 2025
- Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That Are Set To Fly In Q2 - S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW), Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ:BLNE)
- Crude Oil Down 4%; Neogen Shares Plunge After Q3 Results - Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.81 2.07
Intervallo Annuale
0.43 28.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.76
- Apertura
- 2.04
- Bid
- 1.97
- Ask
- 2.27
- Minimo
- 1.81
- Massimo
- 2.07
- Volume
- 7.385 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 11.93%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 36.81%
- Variazione Annuale
- -93.05%
21 settembre, domenica