XOS: Xos Inc
2.84 USD 0.03 (1.07%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XOS ha avuto una variazione del 1.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.72 e ad un massimo di 2.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Xos Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.72 2.90
Intervallo Annuale
2.21 8.87
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.81
- Apertura
- 2.85
- Bid
- 2.84
- Ask
- 3.14
- Minimo
- 2.72
- Massimo
- 2.90
- Volume
- 175
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- -37.72%
21 settembre, domenica