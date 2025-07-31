Valute / XEL
XEL: Xcel Energy Inc
72.11 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XEL ha avuto una variazione del -0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 71.88 e ad un massimo di 72.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Xcel Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
XEL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
71.88 72.80
Intervallo Annuale
62.12 74.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 72.17
- Apertura
- 72.32
- Bid
- 72.11
- Ask
- 72.41
- Minimo
- 71.88
- Massimo
- 72.80
- Volume
- 8.924 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.51%
20 settembre, sabato