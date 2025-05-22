Valute / TIL
TIL: Instil Bio Inc
19.93 USD 1.10 (5.23%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TIL ha avuto una variazione del -5.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.70 e ad un massimo di 21.10.
Segui le dinamiche di Instil Bio Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TIL News
- H.C. Wainwright riconferma il rating Buy per le azioni di Instil Bio
- Instil Bio stock rating reiterated at Buy by H.C. Wainwright
- Instil Bio stock rating reiterated by JMP, awaits more robust results
- Instil Bio Posts Wider Loss in Q2
- Instil Bio stock rises after positive data for cancer therapy in China
- Instil Bio stock jumps after FDA clearance of IND application
- FDA clears Instil Bio’s IND for AXN-2510 cancer therapy
- Instil Bio: Chasing After Summit And BioNTech, Albeit With Some Hiccups
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Instil Bio stock Buy rating amid partnership news
- Instil Bio appoints new Chief Medical Officer
- Instil Bio shares hold as JMP reiterates Market Perform rating
- Investing In The Promising PD1/VEGF Bispecific; Pfizer And Instil Could Be Good Candidates
- Instil Bio: Second Half 2025 AXN-2510 Data Could Mark Another PD-1/VEGF Success (TIL)
- H.C. Wainwright lifts Instil Bio stock target to $125
- Instil Bio stock price target cut to $105 by H.C. Wainwright
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.70 21.10
Intervallo Annuale
10.80 69.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.03
- Apertura
- 21.00
- Bid
- 19.93
- Ask
- 20.23
- Minimo
- 19.70
- Massimo
- 21.10
- Volume
- 390
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- -25.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- -71.00%
21 settembre, domenica