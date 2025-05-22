QuotazioniSezioni
TIL: Instil Bio Inc

19.93 USD 1.10 (5.23%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TIL ha avuto una variazione del -5.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.70 e ad un massimo di 21.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Instil Bio Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.70 21.10
Intervallo Annuale
10.80 69.00
Chiusura Precedente
21.03
Apertura
21.00
Bid
19.93
Ask
20.23
Minimo
19.70
Massimo
21.10
Volume
390
Variazione giornaliera
-5.23%
Variazione Mensile
-25.33%
Variazione Semestrale
14.02%
Variazione Annuale
-71.00%
21 settembre, domenica