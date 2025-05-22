Devises / TIL
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
TIL: Instil Bio Inc
19.93 USD 1.10 (5.23%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TIL a changé de -5.23% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 19.70 et à un maximum de 21.10.
Suivez la dynamique Instil Bio Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TIL Nouvelles
- H.C. Wainwright maintient sa recommandation d’achat pour Instil Bio
- Instil Bio stock rating reiterated at Buy by H.C. Wainwright
- Instil Bio stock rating reiterated by JMP, awaits more robust results
- Instil Bio Posts Wider Loss in Q2
- Instil Bio stock rises after positive data for cancer therapy in China
- Instil Bio stock jumps after FDA clearance of IND application
- FDA clears Instil Bio’s IND for AXN-2510 cancer therapy
- Instil Bio: Chasing After Summit And BioNTech, Albeit With Some Hiccups
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Instil Bio stock Buy rating amid partnership news
- Instil Bio appoints new Chief Medical Officer
- Instil Bio shares hold as JMP reiterates Market Perform rating
- Investing In The Promising PD1/VEGF Bispecific; Pfizer And Instil Could Be Good Candidates
- Instil Bio: Second Half 2025 AXN-2510 Data Could Mark Another PD-1/VEGF Success (TIL)
- H.C. Wainwright lifts Instil Bio stock target to $125
- Instil Bio stock price target cut to $105 by H.C. Wainwright
Range quotidien
19.70 21.10
Range Annuel
10.80 69.00
- Clôture Précédente
- 21.03
- Ouverture
- 21.00
- Bid
- 19.93
- Ask
- 20.23
- Plus Bas
- 19.70
- Plus Haut
- 21.10
- Volume
- 390
- Changement quotidien
- -5.23%
- Changement Mensuel
- -25.33%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 14.02%
- Changement Annuel
- -71.00%
20 septembre, samedi