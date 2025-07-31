QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TEVA
Tornare a Azioni

TEVA: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited American Depositary Shar

18.34 USD 0.11 (0.60%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TEVA ha avuto una variazione del -0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.26 e ad un massimo di 18.58.

Segui le dinamiche di Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited American Depositary Shar. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TEVA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.26 18.58
Intervallo Annuale
12.47 22.81
Chiusura Precedente
18.45
Apertura
18.48
Bid
18.34
Ask
18.64
Minimo
18.26
Massimo
18.58
Volume
9.231 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.60%
Variazione Mensile
0.88%
Variazione Semestrale
19.48%
Variazione Annuale
1.61%
20 settembre, sabato