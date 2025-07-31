Valute / TEVA
TEVA: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited American Depositary Shar
18.34 USD 0.11 (0.60%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TEVA ha avuto una variazione del -0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.26 e ad un massimo di 18.58.
Segui le dinamiche di Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited American Depositary Shar. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.26 18.58
Intervallo Annuale
12.47 22.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.45
- Apertura
- 18.48
- Bid
- 18.34
- Ask
- 18.64
- Minimo
- 18.26
- Massimo
- 18.58
- Volume
- 9.231 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.61%
20 settembre, sabato