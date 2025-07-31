CotationsSections
Devises / TEVA
TEVA: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited American Depositary Shar

18.34 USD 0.11 (0.60%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de TEVA a changé de -0.60% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 18.26 et à un maximum de 18.58.

Suivez la dynamique Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited American Depositary Shar. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
18.26 18.58
Range Annuel
12.47 22.81
Clôture Précédente
18.45
Ouverture
18.48
Bid
18.34
Ask
18.64
Plus Bas
18.26
Plus Haut
18.58
Volume
9.231 K
Changement quotidien
-0.60%
Changement Mensuel
0.88%
Changement à 6 Mois
19.48%
Changement Annuel
1.61%
