Valute / SOHO
SOHO: Sotherly Hotels Inc
0.96 USD 0.04 (4.35%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SOHO ha avuto una variazione del 4.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.89 e ad un massimo di 1.19.
Segui le dinamiche di Sotherly Hotels Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SOHO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.89 1.19
Intervallo Annuale
0.60 1.54
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.92
- Apertura
- 0.95
- Bid
- 0.96
- Ask
- 1.26
- Minimo
- 0.89
- Massimo
- 1.19
- Volume
- 2.176 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 31.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 39.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.66%
21 settembre, domenica