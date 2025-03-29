Valute / SFBS
SFBS: ServisFirst Bancshares Inc
84.13 USD 1.88 (2.19%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SFBS ha avuto una variazione del -2.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 83.49 e ad un massimo di 85.58.
Segui le dinamiche di ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SFBS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
83.49 85.58
Intervallo Annuale
66.48 101.37
- Chiusura Precedente
- 86.01
- Apertura
- 85.44
- Bid
- 84.13
- Ask
- 84.43
- Minimo
- 83.49
- Massimo
- 85.58
- Volume
- 383
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.14%
20 settembre, sabato