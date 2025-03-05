Valute / SCM
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SCM: Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
14.03 USD 0.10 (0.71%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SCM ha avuto una variazione del -0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.91 e ad un massimo di 14.10.
Segui le dinamiche di Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCM News
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- America’s Twin Deficit Trap
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Stellus Capital Stock?
- Stellus Capital Stock: Unjustified Premium Valuation Following Q2 Earnings (NYSE:SCM)
- Stellus Capital Investment earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Stellus Capital (SCM) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Discovery: The Foundation Of Value Creation
- BDC Shuffle: The Stock To Drop And The Stock To Shop
- Terra CO2 cements $124M Series B to slash concrete’s carbon footprint
- Stellus Capital: A 10-15% Dividend Cut Is Possible (NYSE:SCM)
- Stellus Capital: Time To Ditch This BDC (Downgrade) (NYSE:SCM)
- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.91 14.10
Intervallo Annuale
11.19 15.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.13
- Apertura
- 14.06
- Bid
- 14.03
- Ask
- 14.33
- Minimo
- 13.91
- Massimo
- 14.10
- Volume
- 378
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.26%
20 settembre, sabato