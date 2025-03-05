QuotazioniSezioni
SCM: Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

14.03 USD 0.10 (0.71%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SCM ha avuto una variazione del -0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.91 e ad un massimo di 14.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.91 14.10
Intervallo Annuale
11.19 15.56
Chiusura Precedente
14.13
Apertura
14.06
Bid
14.03
Ask
14.33
Minimo
13.91
Massimo
14.10
Volume
378
Variazione giornaliera
-0.71%
Variazione Mensile
-3.17%
Variazione Semestrale
0.29%
Variazione Annuale
2.26%
20 settembre, sabato