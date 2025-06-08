Valute / RGEN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
RGEN: Repligen Corporation
122.30 USD 2.08 (1.67%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RGEN ha avuto una variazione del -1.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 122.12 e ad un massimo di 126.54.
Segui le dinamiche di Repligen Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RGEN News
- TD Cowen riconferma rating Buy su azioni Repligen, mantiene target di $200
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on Repligen stock, maintains $200 target
- Stifel conferma il rating Buy su Repligen, mantiene target price a $207
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Repligen stock, maintains $207 price target
- Repligen stock rating reiterated at Buy by H.C. Wainwright
- mRNA Biotechs Stocks: Long-Term Value Risks Abound
- InvestingPro Fair Value model correctly predicted Repligen’s 37% drop
- Morning Bid: Markets ask again of Trump: 'Can he do that?'
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Repligen Stock We Don't?
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Repligen partners with Novasign to enhance bioprocessing systems
- Repligen stock rating reiterated at Overweight by KeyBanc on bioprocessing growth
- Repligen (RGEN) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Repligen shares surge as bioprocessing firm beats revenue expectations
- Repligen earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Repligen’s 39% decline validates InvestingPro’s January 2024 bearish call
- Here's Why Repligen (RGEN) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Parnassus Mid Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Parnassus Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Waters stock price target raised to $465 from $450 at Scotiabank
- Barclays initiates Repligen stock with overweight rating on bioprocessing strength
- UBS maintains Apple stock rating amid iPhone demand surge concerns
- Sarepta Therapeutics, KULR Technology Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Gold Royalty (AMEX:GROY), IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)
- Repligen: Long Term Growth Gem Suffers Some Setbacks (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Intervallo Giornaliero
122.12 126.54
Intervallo Annuale
102.97 182.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 124.38
- Apertura
- 125.36
- Bid
- 122.30
- Ask
- 122.60
- Minimo
- 122.12
- Massimo
- 126.54
- Volume
- 2.197 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.67%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.03%
20 settembre, sabato