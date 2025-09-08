Valute / RBLX
RBLX: Roblox Corporation Class A
135.14 USD 0.34 (0.25%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RBLX ha avuto una variazione del -0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 134.79 e ad un massimo di 137.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Roblox Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RBLX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
134.79 137.83
Intervallo Annuale
37.50 150.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 135.48
- Apertura
- 136.55
- Bid
- 135.14
- Ask
- 135.44
- Minimo
- 134.79
- Massimo
- 137.83
- Volume
- 12.500 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 117.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- 204.64%
20 settembre, sabato