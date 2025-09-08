QuotazioniSezioni
RBLX: Roblox Corporation Class A

135.14 USD 0.34 (0.25%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RBLX ha avuto una variazione del -0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 134.79 e ad un massimo di 137.83.

Segui le dinamiche di Roblox Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
134.79 137.83
Intervallo Annuale
37.50 150.56
Chiusura Precedente
135.48
Apertura
136.55
Bid
135.14
Ask
135.44
Minimo
134.79
Massimo
137.83
Volume
12.500 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.25%
Variazione Mensile
11.53%
Variazione Semestrale
117.16%
Variazione Annuale
204.64%
