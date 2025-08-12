QuotazioniSezioni
QSR: Restaurant Brands International Inc

63.76 USD 0.84 (1.34%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio QSR ha avuto una variazione del 1.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 62.89 e ad un massimo di 63.97.

Segui le dinamiche di Restaurant Brands International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
62.89 63.97
Intervallo Annuale
58.75 74.09
Chiusura Precedente
62.92
Apertura
63.31
Bid
63.76
Ask
64.06
Minimo
62.89
Massimo
63.97
Volume
5.604 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.34%
Variazione Mensile
0.97%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.54%
Variazione Annuale
-11.70%
20 settembre, sabato