QSR: Restaurant Brands International Inc
63.76 USD 0.84 (1.34%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio QSR ha avuto una variazione del 1.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 62.89 e ad un massimo di 63.97.
Segui le dinamiche di Restaurant Brands International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
62.89 63.97
Intervallo Annuale
58.75 74.09
- Chiusura Precedente
- 62.92
- Apertura
- 63.31
- Bid
- 63.76
- Ask
- 64.06
- Minimo
- 62.89
- Massimo
- 63.97
- Volume
- 5.604 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.70%
20 settembre, sabato