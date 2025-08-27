QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / OKTA
Tornare a Azioni

OKTA: Okta Inc - Class A

93.37 USD 0.23 (0.25%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OKTA ha avuto una variazione del -0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 92.02 e ad un massimo di 94.13.

Segui le dinamiche di Okta Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OKTA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
92.02 94.13
Intervallo Annuale
70.92 127.57
Chiusura Precedente
93.60
Apertura
94.01
Bid
93.37
Ask
93.67
Minimo
92.02
Massimo
94.13
Volume
6.318 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.25%
Variazione Mensile
2.40%
Variazione Semestrale
-10.99%
Variazione Annuale
25.24%
20 settembre, sabato