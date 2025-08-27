Valute / OKTA
OKTA: Okta Inc - Class A
93.37 USD 0.23 (0.25%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OKTA ha avuto una variazione del -0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 92.02 e ad un massimo di 94.13.
Segui le dinamiche di Okta Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
OKTA News
- CrowdStrike Jumps After Guiding Key Growth Metric Above Views
- OKTA vs. Cisco Systems: Which Cybersecurity Stock Has an Edge?
- Qualys: Visible Growth Catalysts To Drive Growth Acceleration (NASDAQ:QLYS)
- CrowdStrike Guidance On Key Metric Takes Center Stage At Investor Day
- Okta CEO on the quarterly reports debate: Less obsession with numbers, more conversation with investors
- CrowdStrike Bets on Identity Security: Is it the Next Growth Engine?
- Is Okta (OKTA) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Okta Shares Rise 17% Year to Date: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology
- Okta at Goldman Sachs Conference: Identity Security Focus
- Palo Alto Networks Rises 16% in a Month: Time to Hold or Book Profits?
- OKTA Rides on New Solutions: Is the Growth Rate Sustainable?
- Morgan Stanley shuffles cybersecurity stocks: Upgrades SAIL and ZS, downgrades 1
- Top 5 Cybersecurity Stocks to Own in 2025: Morgan Stanley
- Cisco's Security Portfolio Gains Traction: A Sign of More Upside?
- Investors Heavily Search Okta, Inc. (OKTA): Here is What You Need to Know
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- OKTA's Subscription Revenue Growth Picks Up: A Sign of More Upside?
- Okta (OKTA) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bet on 5 Top-Ranked Stocks With Rising P/E
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Okta After Upbeat Q2 Earnings - Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Rises, Nasdaq Seesaws With Nvidia Earnings And AI Data Center Boom In Focus (Live Coverage)
- MongoDB To Rally Around 63%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Heico (NYSE:HEI)
Intervallo Giornaliero
92.02 94.13
Intervallo Annuale
70.92 127.57
- Chiusura Precedente
- 93.60
- Apertura
- 94.01
- Bid
- 93.37
- Ask
- 93.67
- Minimo
- 92.02
- Massimo
- 94.13
- Volume
- 6.318 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.99%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.24%
20 settembre, sabato